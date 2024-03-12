About Cookies on This Site

349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

M344GBEVKC

349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

front view of 349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Essence Black Steel M344GBEVKC.ABEPEHK
front open view with food stored
USP image for Instar view
USP image for linear cooling
USP image for total no frost
USP image for enhanced energy
interior shot featuring LG bottom freezer
detailed view of the LED light
detailed view of the display
detailed view of the raised food cover
detailed view of the food cover lowered
detailed view of the interior drawers
left side view
right side view

Key Features

  • New Premium Design
  • InstaView™
  • LinearCooling™ Even Cooling
  • Total no frost with Multi Air Flow
More
Kitchen with LG bottom freezer with InstaView installed

Reflecting your lifestyle

Flat door refrigerator integrated into kitchen cabinets, completing the sealess look.

Premium Design

Seamless design, well-fitting form

Hands holding a bowl filled with fresh vegetables on a table.

LinearCooling™

Seals in freshness longer

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Total No Frost

Prime temperature, evenly spread

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and logo images for warranty and smart inverter.

Enhanced energy efficiency

Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

Knock twice on the newly designed InstaView™ door lets you see inside without opening the door.

Seamless design, well-fitting rorm

Completing your kitchen in sleek, modern fashion

Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry

FoodCover

Beautiful on the inside

Lock cold air behind the FoodCover. Reduce clutter and keep your fridge looking sleek, inside and out.

Designed with a food cover, the refrigerator helps retain cold air even when the door is open.

Reversible door

Door flexibility to fit your space

The reversible door gives you freedom to adjust which direction the door opens to suit your layout preferences.

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero Clearance

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED Lighting

Inside view of the refrigerator with metallic decoration.

Metallic Decoration

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling⁺ ™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler2) but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

Adjustable temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of vegetable-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for fruit and vegetables options.

A blast of cold air in an instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, with 10 years peace of mind.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™

-Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺ model (GBB72NSDFN).

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

FAQ

Q.

Is a double door refrigerator useful?

A.

Also known as Combi refrigerator , double door refrigerator offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi refrigerator have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used refrigerator .

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG refrigerator without opening the door.

Q.

What does it mean when a refrigerator is frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free refrigerator uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on an LG refrigerator?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your refrigerator. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What to consider when buying a refrigerator?

A.

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (Side by Side Refrigerator , Bottom Freezer or Top Freezer), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

