341L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor
SUMMARY
All Spec
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
341
-
Refrigerator
234
-
Freezer
107
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
374
-
Refrigerator
247
-
Freezer
127
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
Bottom Freezer
-
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
THINQ™
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV1 / Android / iOS
-
Push Alarms
Yes
-
Temperature Control
Yes
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
DESIGN
-
Finishing
PET-Platinum Silver 3
-
Control Panel
LED control
-
Controller Type
Button
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
-
Reversible Door
Yes
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
4
-
Digital Sensors
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Multi Air-Flow
Yes
-
DoorCooling+™
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Vacation Mode
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle (Wine) Rack
Yes
-
Shelf
1
-
Folding Shelf
1
-
Door Basket
3
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
FRESHBalancer™
Yes
-
FRESHConverter™
1
-
Temperature Adjust
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer
3
-
Normal Ice Tray
Yes
-
Temperature Adjust
Yes
STANDARD
-
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
-
Refrigerant
R600a
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Weight (kg)
72
NOTE
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
