We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator
LG Premium: Enjoy Exclusive Privilegesat Online Shop
LG Online Shop: One-stop free delivery & installation, On-site Inspection and 12-month installment.
InstaView Door-in-Door™
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product in the video may vary due to each country or region.
SUMMARY
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Product Weight (kg)
115
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Hygiene Fresh+™
-
Shelf_Folding
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
6
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
F521MC78
458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator