647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

S651MC78A

647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaViewThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaViewThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™ Even Cooling

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. *The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A video starts with a close up view of the "Hygiene Fresh " panel on the refrigerator. Various bacteria fly around and then everything is sucked into the "Hygiene Fresh " panel and a light shines across the panel.
Hygiene Fresh ™ 5-Step Layered Filtering

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh , which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999% of bacteria.

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

It securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity with UltraSleek Door

Enjoy plenty of room to store your food and beverages, and enhance your décor
at the same time.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™. *The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Compressor logo is next to the Inverter Linear logo.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    122

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2

