We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
LG Premium: Enjoy Exclusive Privilegesat Online Shop
LG Online Shop: One-stop free delivery & installation, On-site Inspection and 12-month installment.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. *The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
106
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
2
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
2
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
S651S16A
647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor