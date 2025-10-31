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400L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Compressor

400L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Compressor

F446GDBBAM
Front view of 400L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Compressor F446GDBBAM
F446GDBBAM Front open view
F446GDBBAM Refrigerator compartment
F446GDBBAM Detailed view of the interior freezer drawers
F446GDBBAM Detailed close-up of handle
F446GDBBAM Touch control panel on refrigerator door
F446GDBBAM Left side view
F446GDBBAM Right side view
F446GDBBAM Side view
F446GDBBAM Back view
F446GDBBAM view
F446GDBBAM right bottom view
F446GDBBAM right view
F446GDBBAM side view
F446GDBBAM Back view
Front view of 400L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Compressor F446GDBBAM
F446GDBBAM Front open view
F446GDBBAM Refrigerator compartment
F446GDBBAM Detailed view of the interior freezer drawers
F446GDBBAM Detailed close-up of handle
F446GDBBAM Touch control panel on refrigerator door
F446GDBBAM Left side view
F446GDBBAM Right side view
F446GDBBAM Side view
F446GDBBAM Back view
F446GDBBAM view
F446GDBBAM right bottom view
F446GDBBAM right view
F446GDBBAM side view
F446GDBBAM Back view

Key Features

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Inverter Compressor
  • Total No Frost
  • Convertible
  • Tempered glass shelves
More

Reflecting your lifestyle

Open lg multi-door refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Multi Air Flow

Freshness all around

LG multi-door refrigerator, showing blue airflow inside to illustrate cooling circulation technology.

Inverter Compressor

Efficient cooling performance

Total no frost comparison showing fresh food on frost-free side and icy build-up on non-frost-free side of freezer.

Total No Frost

No manual defrosting needed

Multi Air Flow

Freshness all around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it fresh.

Open lg multi-door refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Open lg multi-door refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Inverter Compressor

Efficient cooling performance

Inverter compressor improves energy efficiency through variable motor speed control.

LG multi-door refrigerator, showing blue airflow inside to illustrate cooling circulation technology.

LG multi-door refrigerator, showing blue airflow inside to illustrate cooling circulation technology.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Total No Frost

No manual defrosting needed

Prevents frost build-up, so there’s no need to defrost manually. Helps maintain a clean interior and keeps food fresh without icy buildup.

Total no frost comparison showing fresh food on frost-free side and icy build-up on non-frost-free side of freezer.

Total no frost comparison showing fresh food on frost-free side and icy build-up on non-frost-free side of freezer.

Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    755 x 1835 x 620

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    400

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    148

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    252

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    755 x 1835 x 620

  • Product Weight (kg)

    77

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    85

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

  • Handle Type

    Pocket handle type

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    289

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Transparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

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