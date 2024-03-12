About Cookies on This Site

458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

F521MC78

458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator

Knock Twice, See Inside

InstaView Door-in-Door™

With two quick knocks on the sleek mirrored glass panel, see inside the quick & easy access compartment for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

24 Hours Even Cooling by LINEAR Cooling™

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Faster

Faster & Even Cooling by DoorCooling ™

Air vents located at the front of the fridge make inside temperature more even to keep your food items fresh at anywhere.
Temperature cooling is quicker than conventional cooling system.

Hygiene FRESH ® 5-Step Layered Filtering

It automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, the 5-step air filter removes bacteria up to 99.999% as well as bad odor in the refrigerator*.
* Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

Easy to Store Big & Tall Items

Folding Shelf allows you to fit food of any size and creates space for tall and bulky items.
Inverter Linear Compressor

32% Energy Saving and 20-year Durability

LG's Inverter Linear Compressor has revolutionized the core of the refrigerator, providing up to 32% in energy savings, top-rate durability and optimal temperature control to keep foods fresher longer.

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

*The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings
LG ThinQ™

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product in the video may vary due to each country or region.

Sleek and Premium Design

SUMMARY

Refrigerator Capacity
315 L
Freezer Capacity
143 L
Dimension (mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
Warranty
3-year Full machine, 10-year Inverter Linear Compressor*

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Product Weight (kg)

    115

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Hygiene Fresh+™

  • Shelf_Folding

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    LED

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6

F521MC78

458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

