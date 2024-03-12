We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
464L Slim French Door Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS)
*Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.
*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Product Weight (kg)
114
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
2
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
3
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
F522MPZ10
464L Slim French Door Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor