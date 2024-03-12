We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor
LG Premium: Enjoy Exclusive Privileges at Online Shop
LG Online Shop: One-stop free delivery & installation, On-site Inspection and 12-month installment.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere
Up to 19%* Faster
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
**10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Remotely Adjust Your
Fridge Settings
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Product Weight (kg)
104
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
6
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
F522S11
464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor