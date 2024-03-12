About Cookies on This Site

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor

F522S11

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor

LG Premium: Enjoy Exclusive Privileges at Online Shop

LG Online Shop: One-stop free delivery & installation, On-site Inspection and 12-month installment.

Learn More
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
LINEARCooling™
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

24 Hours Even Cooling by LINEAR Cooling™

24 Hours Even Cooling by LINEAR Cooling™

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).

*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

DoorCooling

Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

Up to 19%* Faster

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling model (GF-L570PL).
99.999% Fresh Air
Hygiene FRESH

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Vegetable
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

LG Inverter Linear Compressor has less noise than conventional compressor thanks to LG’s advanced technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).

**10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

ThinQ™

Remotely Adjust Your
Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required.
Perfectly Fit into your Space
Premium in Compact

Perfectly Fit into your Space

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Product Weight (kg)

    104

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6

