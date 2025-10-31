About Cookies on This Site

442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

F554GBMB7B
Key Features

  • Zero Clearance™ Hinge
  • DoorCooling+
  • LinearCooling™
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
More

Reflecting your lifestyle

LG refrigerator with fresh fruits uses LinearCooling™ to help seal in freshness and maintain food quality for longer.

LinearCooling™

Seals in freshness

LG refrigerator with DoorCooling+™ provides fast and even cooling to keep stored food fresh and well-preserved.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly

LG refrigerator with Hygiene Fresh+™ helps keep the air clean and reduces bacteria for fresher food storage.

Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™

Keep the air in your fridge fresh and reduce bacteria

Make your own style

Built for performance, styled by you

Customize with your choice of colors and finishes that blend well with various interiors.

LG refrigerator in a modern kitchen features a stylish design that blends seamlessly with various interiors.

LG refrigerator in a modern kitchen features a stylish design that blends seamlessly with various interiors.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Color creates your space

Stainless steel with modern colors

LG refrigerator in a modern white kitchen with mustard yellow chairs, creating a clean and sophisticated atmosphere.
LG refrigerator in a warm-toned kitchen with wooden cabinets and green chairs, blending with a natural interior design.
LG refrigerator in a stylish kitchen with a deep green accent wall and beige chairs, enhancing a contemporary look
LG refrigerator in a modern white kitchen with mustard yellow chairs, creating a clean and sophisticated atmosphere.
LG refrigerator in a warm-toned kitchen with wooden cabinets and green chairs, blending with a natural interior design.
LG refrigerator in a stylish kitchen with a deep green accent wall and beige chairs, enhancing a contemporary look

Neutral designs for your kitchen

Create your own space to express unique taste and personality

Neutral designs for your kitchen

Create your own space to express unique taste and personality

Neutral designs for your kitchen

Create your own space to express unique taste and personality

Zero clearance

Zero space required

The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.

LG refrigerator with zero clearance hinge design allows installation next to walls or cabinets without needing extra space.

LG refrigerator in a modern kitchen features a stylish design that blends seamlessly with various interiors.

LinearCooling™

Seals in lasting farm freshness

LinearCooling™ 1)reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days. 

LG refrigerator with LinearCooling™ minimizes temperature fluctuations to help keep food fresh for longer.

LG refrigerator in a modern kitchen features a stylish design that blends seamlessly with various interiors.

DoorCooling+

Cooling freshly and quickly

DoorCooling+2) air vents at the front of the fridge keep your drinks cold and food fresh.

LG refrigerator with DoorCooling+™ provides fast and even cooling to help keep food fresh for longer.

LG refrigerator with DoorCooling+™ provides fast and even cooling to help keep food fresh for longer.

Hygiene Fresh+

Reduces bacteria and odors, increases freshness

Keep the air in your fridge fresh with Hygiene Fresh+3), which deodorizes and reduces up to 99.999% of bacteria. 

Total no frost

Consistent cooling with frostless technology

LG’s frost free cooling system prevents frost buildup, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

LG refrigerator with a premium design blends seamlessly into modern kitchen spaces.

Premium design

Premium design fits your kitchen

LG refrigerator with a seamless door design offers a refined and elegant look.

Exterior design

Refined seamless refrigerator

color

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-years Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged(Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

LG ThinQ®

Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®

LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.

*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Smart learner

Intelligent cooling for daily freshness

Smart Learner learns your patterns to manage cooling. This technology cools down your refrigerator two hours before high usage periods to help reduce temperature rise.

LG refrigerator with Smart Learner technology optimizes cooling based on usage patterns to maintain freshness.

LG refrigerator with Smart Learner technology optimizes cooling based on usage patterns to maintain freshness.

Disclaimer

 

1) LinearCooling™

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

 

2) DoorCooling+

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.

*Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

 

3) Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™

*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae

*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol. *The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

FAQ

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ refrigerator?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG refrigerator to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep refrigerator temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG refrigerator without opening the door.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG refrigerator?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the refrigerator to set or adjust the temperature for yourrefrigerator. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a refrigerator?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door™ technology nd Slim models, LG offers a choice of refrigerator for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a refrigerator that suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano™ water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.

Q.

What size refrigerator do I need?

A.

It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. Side by Side models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the refrigerator that suits them, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 685

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 685

  • Product Weight (kg)

    108

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    116

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    No

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Mirror

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    364

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 / 2 Piece(Clear)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

