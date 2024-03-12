We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Side by side / Linear Inverter Compressor –10 year warranty
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Side by Side
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
581
-
Freezer
228
-
Refrigerator
353
STORAGE CAPACITY (L)
-
Total
525
-
Freezer
185
-
Refrigerator
340
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*H*D, mm)
894*1753*731
-
Weight (kg)
100
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Handle
Vista
-
Digital Display
88 LED (Hidden)
-
Controller Type
Button
-
Color(LED/LCD)
White (LED)
-
Electronic Temp. control
Yes
-
Digital Sensors
5
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
4
-
Shelf - Wire Shelf
1
-
Door Basket
5
-
Sliding Drawer
2
-
Lamp
LED(1EA) / Top
-
Twist Ice Tray
3
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Shelves - Fixed
3
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
1
-
Door basket - Door Bins
4
-
Egg tray
1
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Plastic)
2
-
Cover TV
Tempered Glass
-
Lamp
LED
