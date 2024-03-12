About Cookies on This Site

Side by side / Linear Inverter Compressor –10 year warranty

Side by side / Linear Inverter Compressor –10 year warranty

GC-B207GLQN

Side by side / Linear Inverter Compressor –10 year warranty

LG GC-B207GLQN
GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerator Type

    Side by Side

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    581

  • Freezer

    228

  • Refrigerator

    353

STORAGE CAPACITY (L)

  • Total

    525

  • Freezer

    185

  • Refrigerator

    340

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*H*D, mm)

    894*1753*731

  • Weight (kg)

    100

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Handle

    Vista

  • Digital Display

    88 LED (Hidden)

  • Controller Type

    Button

  • Color(LED/LCD)

    White (LED)

  • Electronic Temp. control

    Yes

  • Digital Sensors

    5

  • Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    4

  • Shelf - Wire Shelf

    1

  • Door Basket

    5

  • Sliding Drawer

    2

  • Lamp

    LED(1EA) / Top

  • Twist Ice Tray

    3

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Shelves - Fixed

    3

  • Door basket - Dairy Corner

    1

  • Door basket - Door Bins

    4

  • Egg tray

    1

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Plastic)

    2

  • Cover TV

    Tempered Glass

  • Lamp

    LED

