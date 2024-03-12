About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
254L Top Freezer Refrigerator - GN-C272SLCN

Specs

Reviews

Support

254L Top Freezer Refrigerator - GN-C272SLCN

GN-C272SLCN

254L Top Freezer Refrigerator - GN-C272SLCN

SUMMARY

Print
Refrigerator Capacity
198 L
Freezer Capacity
56 L
Dimension (mm)
555 x 1665 x 620
Warranty
3-year Full machine, 10-year Inverter Linear Compressor*

All Spec

BASIC INFORMATION

  • Model

    GN-C272SLCN

  • Series

    Top Freezer

  • Name

    254L 2-Doors Refrigerator

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    254

  • Refrigerator

    198

  • Freezer

    56

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    272

  • Refrigerator

    202

  • Freezer

    70

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Type

    2-Doors Top Freezer

  • Compressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

DESIGN

  • Color

    Noble Steel

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf

    2

  • Pull-out Tray

    1

  • Door Basket

    4 (Include Egg Tray)

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf

    1

  • Door Basket

    2

  • Ice Maker

    Twist

STANDARD

  • Energy Efficiency

    Grade 1

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    555 x 1665 x 620

  • Weight (kg)

    52

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Compressor

    This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Our Picks for You 