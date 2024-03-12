About Cookies on This Site

M342BE17

344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M342BE17

Beige_Front
It shows a mist beige color LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection.
LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows nature green color LG Objet Collection Styler placed in the dressing room that matches naturally to the furniture around.

It shows LG Objet Collection Styler stood with built-in closet in dressing room.

It shows LG Objet Collection Styler stood with built-in closet in dressing room.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It's a mist green color styler.
It shows mist beige color Bottom Freezer placed in the kitchen that matches naturally to the furniture around.

Designed for a Better Life

It is an image of clothes hanging on the styler and moving from side to side.

Gentle Dust Removal

 

It shows inside of the product that LG TrueSteam comes out to the clothes.

Hygienic Clothing Care

 

Knits are stacked on the table.

Damage-free Drying

Shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the Styler.

Smart Clothing Care

Cabinet Fit Design

Fits in Like it was Built-in

With a flat door design and snug cabinet fit, enjoy a custom, built-in look with your refrigerator.

It shows the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed within the proper distance around.

Freshness

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy long-lasting freshness with LG's temperature control and cooling technology.
The first image shows the refrigerator with the top door open and filled with drinks and produce. The second image shows bright and vivid fruits and vegetables in a group.

*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

This is a image of removing dust and germs from clothes with Truesteam.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There are fresh and vivid vegetables around and a graph showing the temperature fluctuation maintained within 0.5℃ in the center.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

This is a image of removing dust and germs from clothes with Truesteam.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
DoorCooling ™ keep drinks colder and food fresher no matter where in the fridge they're placed thanks to specially designed air vents located at the front of the fridge.

The top half of the refrigerator is shown with the door open. Inside, the shelves are filled with produce and drinks and a gust of wind comes down from the top to cool off the food.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Door Cooling is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

This is a image of removing dust and germs from clothes with Truesteam.

The Right Moisture for Extra Freshness
FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable moisture level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

It shows that there is a button for maintaining the proper moisture level of fruits and vegetables and can be moved by hand.

It shows mist beige color LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection is placed in the kitchen that matches naturally to the furniture around.
Large Capacity

Compact Yet Spacious

Store more frozen goods with a large capacity freezer that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

A refrigerator is shown blending with the shelving in the kitchen. The freezer part is open and filled with produce. A neon square with arrows is shown around the edge of the refrigerator space to show freezer is more space inside.

Alt text

*Net Capacity

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your bottom freezer remotely and get smart alerts from the convenient LG ThinQ™ app.

This image shows a Bottom Freezer and a mobile phone with ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Link your Freezer & Smartphone
Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.

The woman is looking at her cell phone.

Open Door Alerts
Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The woman is looking at her cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

How do I clean the LG Objet Collection product?

A.

A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths when cleaning the stainless steel doors. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 676

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner LED

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 676

  • Product Weight (kg)

    84

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1

Buy Directly

