We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M342BE17
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.
Designed for a Better Life
Cabinet Fit Design
Fits in Like it was Built-in
With a flat door design and snug cabinet fit, enjoy a custom, built-in look with your refrigerator.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed within the proper distance around.
This is a image of removing dust and germs from clothes with Truesteam.
There are fresh and vivid vegetables around and a graph showing the temperature fluctuation maintained within 0.5℃ in the center.
This is a image of removing dust and germs from clothes with Truesteam.
The top half of the refrigerator is shown with the door open. Inside, the shelves are filled with produce and drinks and a gust of wind comes down from the top to cool off the food.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Door Cooling is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
This is a image of removing dust and germs from clothes with Truesteam.
It shows that there is a button for maintaining the proper moisture level of fruits and vegetables and can be moved by hand.
A refrigerator is shown blending with the shelving in the kitchen. The freezer part is open and filled with produce. A neon square with arrows is shown around the edge of the refrigerator space to show freezer is more space inside.
Alt text
*Net Capacity
This image shows a Bottom Freezer and a mobile phone with ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
Alt text
There is a styler and clothes hanger in the dressing room.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Alt text
The woman is looking at her cell phone.
The woman is looking at her cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths when cleaning the stainless steel doors. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 676
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Inner LED
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 676
-
Product Weight (kg)
84
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
1
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
M342BE17
344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M342BE17