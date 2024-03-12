We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
341L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor
SUMMARY
All Spec
BASIC INFORMATION
-
Model
M458MCB
-
Series
Bottom Freezer
-
Name
341L 2-Doors Refrigerator
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
341
-
Refrigerator
234
-
Freezer
107
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
374
-
Refrigerator
247
-
Freezer
127
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
2-Doors Bottom Freezer
-
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
DESIGN
-
Color
Matte Black
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
DoorCooling+™
Yes
-
Multi Air-Flow
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
1
-
Door Basket
3
-
Bottle (Wine) Rack
Yes
-
FRESHConverter™
1
-
FRESHBalancer™
1
-
Egg Tray
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice Maker
Yes
STANDARD
-
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
-
Refrigerant
R600a
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Weight (kg)
70
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Compressor
This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
