243L Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

B235MPYBSA
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • Deodorizer
LG top freezer refrigerator is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

LG top freezer refrigerator is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the lg top freezer refrigerator.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

Multi Air Flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.

Deodorizer

Minimize odors with dual filters

Carbon filtration technology deodorizes the air, keeping it fresh inside.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. 

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage. 

-Applicable models only.

All Spec

