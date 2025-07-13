We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
243L Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
B235MPYBSA
()
Key Features
- LinearCooling™
- Deodorizer
Multi Air Flow
Ideal temperatures everywhere
Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.
Deodorizer
Minimize odors with dual filters
Carbon filtration technology deodorizes the air, keeping it fresh inside.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model.
-The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
