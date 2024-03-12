335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Premium design, with durable material
Durable black glass panel is easy to clean, adding a touch of premium to your kitchen.
Fresh 0 Zone
Save defrosting time
The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
Moving Ice Maker
More space in the freezer
Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).
*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
1)LinearCoolingTM
-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model.
-The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
2)DoorCooling+ TM
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ TM and Non-DoorCooling+ TM models.
-Applicable models only.
-DoorCooling+ TM is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Express Cool
No
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
-
Product Weight (kg)
65
-
Packing Weight (kg)
70
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
210
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
