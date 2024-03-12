About Cookies on This Site

335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+

B333G13

335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+

()
  • front view
  • front open view with food stored
  • detailed view of the freezer
  • detailed view of the temperature control view
  • detailed view of doorcooling
  • detailed view of drawer
  • detailed view of handle
  • left side view
  • right side view
  • side view
front view
front open view with food stored
detailed view of the freezer
detailed view of the temperature control view
detailed view of doorcooling
detailed view of drawer
detailed view of handle
left side view
right side view
side view

Key Features

  • LINEAR Cooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
More
Glass panel

Premium design, with durable material

Durable black glass panel is easy to clean, adding a touch of premium to your kitchen.

LG top freezer refrigerator in glass panel finish is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly

Drinks are colder2) and food stays fresher with fast and reliable DoorCooling+ TM  technology.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.

The image of smart inverter compressor 10 years warrenty.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model.

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ TM and Non-DoorCooling+ TM models.

-Applicable models only.

-DoorCooling+ TM is supposed to stop when the door is opened.   

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Product Weight (kg)

    65

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Glass

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    210

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

