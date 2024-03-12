About Cookies on This Site

184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GN-B202SLCL

184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    184

  • Refrigerator

    139

  • Freezer

    45

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Type

    Top Freezer

  • Compressor

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE

  • Finishing

    Platinum Silver

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

  • Temperature Control

    Electronic

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf

    2

  • - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Door Basket

    3

  • - 2L Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Vegetable Crisper

    Drawer (Transparent)

  • - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Green Ion Deodorizer

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket

    2

  • Twist Ice Tray

    1

STANDARD

  • Energy Label

    Grade 1

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    43

