211L Top Freezer Refrigerator - GR-V262SLCB

GR-V262SLCB

211L Top Freezer Refrigerator - GR-V262SLCB

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerator Type

    Top Freezer

  • Compressor

    Compressor

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    Grade 1

  • Body Finish

    Platinum Silver

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    211

  • Freezer

    153

  • Refrigerator

    58

FEATURES

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Green Ion Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Bioshield™

    Yes

  • Interior LED Light

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    Yes

  • Vitamin Plus

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    1

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*H*D, mm)

    537*1,515*604

  • Weight (kg)

    46

