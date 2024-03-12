We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
211L Top Freezer Refrigerator - GR-V262SLCB
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Top Freezer
-
Compressor
Compressor
-
Energy Efficiency Class
Grade 1
-
Body Finish
Platinum Silver
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
211
-
Freezer
153
-
Refrigerator
58
FEATURES
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Green Ion Door Cooling
Yes
-
Bioshield™
Yes
-
Interior LED Light
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
Yes
-
Vitamin Plus
Yes
-
Egg Tray
1
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*H*D, mm)
537*1,515*604
-
Weight (kg)
46
