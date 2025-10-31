As these terms and conditions affect your rights, please read them carefully before participating. By participating in this event, you acknowledge that you understand and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

This event is hosted by LG Electronics HK Limited (hereinafter referred to as "LG Hong Kong").

Game Details:

1. The start and end dates of the game and the prizes are subject to the announcements made on LG Hong Kong's official Facebook or Instagram pages.

2. Participants must successfully complete all steps to be eligible to participate in this event.

3. Entries must be original and relevant to the theme and must not contain obscene or vulgar language.

4. By submitting an entry, participants agree to authorize LG Hong Kong to reproduce, publish, distribute, or use their entry for commercial purposes without further compensation.

5. Each participant (Facebook or Instagram account) can only participate once during the entire promotional period.

6. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

7. If a participant is found to have used a fake account or a non-existent number to participate in the event, or to have disrupted or manipulated the event using any program, LG Hong Kong reserves the right to disqualify such participant from participation and/or prize eligibility without prior notice.

8. By participating in this event, all participants are perceived as acknowledging and agreeing to the uploaded terms and conditions and these terms and conditions. In the event of any violation, LG Hong Kong reserves the right to disqualify any participant from participation and/or revoke any price eligibility, and to pursue legal action against any act that disrupts the event.

9. LG Hong Kong has the right to publish all eligible entries on the LG.com official website and on the LG Hong Kong Facebook or Instagram page without prior notice.

Winners Announcement and Prize Collection:

• Winners will be announced on the LG Hong Kong Facebook or Instagram page.

• Winners must provide the required prize collection information and send it to the LG Hong Kong Facebook or Instagram inbox within the specified period after the announcement of the winners.

• The validity period and terms of use of the prizes are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

• The validity period and terms of use of the prizes will be determined by LG Hong Kong, and all participants cannot raise any objections in any event.

General Matters:

• The response information and timing for this event will be based on the data obtained by LG Hong Kong's servers. LG Hong Kong is not responsible or held liable for any delays, losses, errors, or unidentifiable information submitted by participants due to technical issues such as computer or network issues.

• Any information (including but not limited to personal data) provided by participants and winners through this promotion (including but not limited to winning, prize redemption, and other procedures) will be used by LG Hong Kong and its designated advertising agents solely for the purposes of this promotion. Participants provide such information to LG Hong Kong instead of Facebook or Instagram. If LG Hong Kong wishes to reuse such information, it should obtain the relevant consent and authorization from the participants in advance.

• Participants must guarantee that all information provided or submitted is true and accurate, and that no information from any third party has been misused or stolen. Any false or incorrect information will result in disqualification from participation or winning. If LG Hong Kong fails to notify the participants of their prize due to such information, LG Hong Kong shall not be held liable for any consequences arising from this, and the participant shall bear full responsibility for any damages suffered by LG Hong Kong or any third party.

• Winners must not transfer their prizes to others in any form/means.

• Except for other purposes specified in these terms and conditions, all personal data provided during this promotion will be automatically deleted within six months start counting from the end date of this promotion.

• LG Hong Kong shall not be liable to any person for any personal injury, death, loss, damage, or liability (whether direct, indirect, or otherwise) arising out of or in connection with this promotion, prizes, or awards, including but not limited to loss of income, profits, or goodwill, any computer error, any malfunction of any computer, communication, or facility, any lack or inadequacy of services provided by any third party, or any loss or damage or liability arising out of or due to postal error of notice, even if LG Hong Kong has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage, or liability.

• LG Hong Kong reserves the right, at any time and without notice or justification, to take the following actions:

- Modify, cancel, or supplement the promotion or these terms and conditions;

- Exchange or substitute prizes with items of similar value; and/or

- Cancel, terminate, or suspend this promotion.

• Any suspected or confirmed fraud, and/or suspected or confirmed abuse, relating to participation in this promotion and/or the redemption of prizes may result in the immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the participant's registration and/or the prizes to which the winners are entitled.

• To ensure fairness, all LG Hong Kong employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Otherwise, LG Hong Kong reserves the right to forfeit all prizes in this promotion.

• Unless otherwise stated in these terms and conditions, winners will not receive any cash compensation/benefits or any form of substitute of any kind in lieu of the prizes offered in this promotion.

• This promotion is not affiliated with, sponsored by, supported by, or managed by Facebook or Instagram.

• LG Hong Kong reserves the absolute and final right to make decisions regarding any disputes relating to this promotion (including the prize-giving mechanism), and participants must fully agree to abide by such decisions.

• Actual prizes may vary from those shown in promotional images which are for reference only, and winners may not raise any objections for that.

• Once a prize is claimed, LG Hong Kong will not issue a replacement, provide proof of receipt, or offer any compensation in the event of loss or theft.

• These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of Hong Kong, and all disputes arising out of or relating to these terms and conditions shall be resolved by the courts of Hong Kong.