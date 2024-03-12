We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear Gaming Speaker
Reddot Design Award
ULTRAGEAR GAMING SPEAKER GP9
5 NEW GAMING EXPERIENCES LIKE NEVER BEFORE
A number "01" written above copy on black colored area and there is a white colored area underneath for design purpose
Gear up for cinematic gaming sound
Accurate sound reproduction
with Built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC
An eye-level view of right sided diagonal gaming speaker
* This feature can only be used via XBOOM App.
Upgrade your headset
with DTS Headphone:X®
A gaming speaker is placed on black desk and there is a headset placed right behind - a DTS logo is placed on bottom center of image.
LEARN MORE
The ultimate audio solution for headsets
A DTS video of Project Cars 2 is attached. A screenshot is a view from a racer's perspective sitting in racing car on a racing rail and there is a DTS logo right bottom corner of image.
Communicate clearly without a headset
Echo Cancellation makes your voice heard loud and clear
16.7M RGB lighting for your battlestation
Unified setup with a gaming monitor
A top view of a gaming monitor and a gaming speaker - a gaming speaker fits perfectly into the v-shaped monitor stand
* The following influencer was sponsored by LG Electronics, and was provided with the product free of charge.
Transform your battlestation sound
* For selected console devices, you may have to connect the console devices via HDMI to Optical Gender. Or you may have to connect the console devices to TV via HDMI, then to GP9 through optical-out port.
* The battery lasts up to 5 hours of playtime.
Enjoy your UltraGear Gaming Speaker to the fullest with the App
The UltraGear APP screen is turned on on the two mobile phone screens in the form of V.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
376 x 86 x 108
-
Net Weight
1.5kg
-
Gross Weight
2.26kg
-
Display
LED indicator
-
Battery Type
lithium ion
-
Battery Capacity
2600mAh
-
Battery Charging time (hr)
3.5
SOUND
-
Channels
2ch
-
Output Power
20W
-
Hi-res Audio (Wire-Based)
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
2inch x 2ea
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm x 2ea
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Impedance
4ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Headphone out (3.5mm, 4 pole)
Yes
-
AUX out (3.5mm)
Yes
-
PC In
USB Type-C
-
Optical in
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes (2 units)
-
Bluetooth App
Android / iOS / PC
-
Voice Command
Google assistant / Siri
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Built-in Mic
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Analog Control Interface
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
FPS
Yes
-
RTS
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
DTS Headphone:X
Yes
-
Custom EQ
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
Dobly Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Power-on Mode Consumption (Charging)
15W
-
Stand-by Mode Consumption
0.5W ↓
ACCESSORY
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
USB Type-C Cable
Yes
-
Ferrite Core
Yes
