UltraGear Gaming Speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

UltraGear Gaming Speaker

GP9

UltraGear Gaming Speaker

A front view of GP9 from slight top

A front view of GP9 in dark with highlight only on center. Logoes of ESS ES9038PRO, Hi-Res AUDIO, Dolby Audio, and DTS are listed on the bottom.

THE ULTIMATE GAMING SOUND GEAR IS HERE

An award introduction of Reddot Design Award with its logo

Reddot Design Award

ULTRAGEAR GAMING SPEAKER GP9

5 NEW GAMING EXPERIENCES LIKE NEVER BEFORE

A number "01" written above copy on black colored area and there is a white colored area underneath for design purpose

Gear up for cinematic gaming sound

*Audio simulated for dramatization.

Diagonal line between white area and black area for design purpose

ES9039PRO quad dac is placed on a black background with blue neon colored circuit lines

Industry-leading Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Accurate sound reproduction
with Built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC

The ES9038 Pro DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) brings industry-leading performance to the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker. This 32-bit, Quad DAC featuring 132 dB DNR, is designed for professional audio equipment and qualifies for the industry standard for high-resolution audio. With its multiple connectivity options, you can connect the speaker to other Hi-Fi devices via an AUX cable enhancing the sound of whatever you’re listening to.

An eye-level view of right sided diagonal gaming speaker

* Connectivity via AUX cable may vary by Hi-Fi devices.
A logo image of Hi-Res AUDIO

High-Resolution Audio

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is specifically designed to deliver accurate and lifelike gaming experience. It is able to supply High-Resolution Audio with higher sampling rates providing richer and more complete reproduction of the original analog sound in your play.
A left sided diagonal view of gaming speaker and there is a racing car coming through from behind.

Let 3D Gaming Sound surround you

Welcome to a new gaming experience. 3D Gaming Sound is a proprietary LG technology that tailors game audio according to its genres. By using a special HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) algorithm, the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker creates a level of surround sound that you would normally only experience with a headset.
A human head shape is surrounded by a purple dome-shaped effect.

The HRTF algorithm makes sound positioning more realistic

LG's 3D Gaming Sound technology was developed with the HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) database. It leaves you with a virtual surround sound experience that makes the position, direction, and all the details of sound more realistic — all without a headset.

Game Genre Optimizer for FPS and RTS

Game Genre Optimizer for FPS and RTS

LG has developed a new technology that tailors the game audio according to any of the corresponding game genre you're playing with. You can now locate your enemies and allies with a pinpoint accuracy in FPS, or get a greater sense of depth and realism in RTS and other game genres with a maximum immersion.

A gaming speaker is placed in diagonal direction with orange lighting and there is the gameplay scene in bottom of a monitor screen.

Virtual surround sound for
accurate enemy positions

FPS mode upgrades the in-game sound with virtual surround sound. This new level of surround experience will allow you to accurately locate the positions of your enemies and allies and the direction they are approaching you from for an attack, either if it’s left or right.
A gaming speaker with yellow lighting is placed on a purple-lighting table. There is the mobile phone with Equalizer setting scene in its screen.

Sound field expansion for RTS and other game genres

By expanding the sound field, RTS mode creates a spatial effect that enhances realism and increases immersion for not only RTS games but also for other various game genres including Racing, RPG, E-Sports, etc. You can now truly enjoy the spatial presence inside the virtual world, and inside the sound.
A gaming speaker with yellow lighting is placed on a purple-lighting table. There is the mobile phone with Equalizer setting scene in its screen.

Set up your custom EQ
without the sound card

You no longer need your external gaming sound card to control the EQ mode to suit your gaming needs. You can get a sound field EQ specifically tuned for gaming with the ability to modify it to your specific game and taste through the app. Once you’re done with your customized setting for a specific title, you can simply share it with other players and improve your gaming experience.

* This feature can only be used via XBOOM App.

A number "02" written above copy

Make the Best Out of Your Headset

Upgrade your headset
with DTS Headphone:X®

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker and DTS Headphone:X® deliver virtual 7.1 surround sound to headphones and earphones with 3.5mm headphone port. Bring immersive 3D audio experience right to your ears to gain a competitive edge with new levels of in-game awareness.

A gaming speaker is placed on black desk and there is a headset placed right behind - a DTS logo is placed on bottom center of image.

LEARN MORE

The ultimate audio solution for headsets

DTS HEADPHONE:X® enhances your gaming experience with accurate sound that makes you feel like you’re on-screen from headphones. Spot all the movements of your enemies before you even see them on the screen. It is now possible, only with the sound!
Experience the surround soundscape of DTS!

A DTS video of Project Cars 2 is attached. A screenshot is a view from a racer's perspective sitting in racing car on a racing rail and there is a DTS logo right bottom corner of image.

A diagonal view of gaming speaker from top - highlighting the headset button on its top and there is a purple lighting effect behind.

Easily switch between headset and speaker

Every detail has been carefully thought out. Now you can leave your headset plugged in but easily switch between audio signals with a simple tap on a button.

A number "03" written above copy

Clear Voice Chat without a Headset

A diagonal view of gaming speaker from top - highlighting the MIC button on its top and there is a green lighting effect behind.

A One-of-a-Kind Voice Chat Gaming Speaker

Communicate clearly without a headset

You no longer need to struggle with the discomforts of headphones during the long gaming sessions. LG’s Clear Voice Chat algorithm provides you with the peak comfort allowing you to clearly discuss tactics with teammates without using a headset mic but just with a tap on the mic button.
* Voice Chat feature is only available when connected via USB-C cable.

Echo Cancellation makes your voice heard loud and clear

LG has developed a new Clear Voice Chat technology for gamers. With this new striking technology, LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can now distinguish the surrounding daily noise such as air-conditioner, and in-game sound from the user’s voice more clearly. Its echo-cancelling also prevents howling that could occur frequently. That way, your teammates will be able to hear your commands crystal clear in the middle of the game.

Echo Cancellation makes your voice heard loud and clear

A number "04" written above copy

Personalize Your Battlestation

16.7M RGB lighting for your battlestation

Bring your battlestation to life with customizable RGB lighting. 16.7 million colors help create a more immersive environment to enhance your gaming experience. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker was also designed with your battlestation's aesthetic in mind. A compact body, sharp looks, and no messy wires in sight would give your setup an unbeatable aura.

Unified setup with a gaming monitor

Complete your battlestation with a matching aesthetic and epic audio. Many major gaming monitors are designed with a ‘V stand’ and the UltraGear speaker was designed to fit into the V shape. Its space saving compact design delivers all the sound without the messy cables.

A top view of a gaming monitor and a gaming speaker - a gaming speaker fits perfectly into the v-shaped monitor stand

A collage of three gaming setup desk images - (left side view of a monitor and a gaming speaker with World of Tanks rts gameplay on screen, front view of a monitor and a gaming speaker with World of Warships rpg gameplay on screen, right side view of a multi-monitor and a gaming speaker with a Project Cars racing gameplay on screen)


Inside the Gaming Influencer’s Battlestation

This is Silenced Tech’s dream setup featuring the UltraGear Gaming Speaker.

* The following influencer was sponsored by LG Electronics, and was provided with the product free of charge.

A back view of a gaming monitor and a front eye view of a gaming speaker with purple lighting

Complete your
UltraGear™ Gaming Setup

The best gaming gadget, UltraGear Gaming Monitor has finally met UltraGear Gaming Speaker to elevate your gaming experience with the top-notch UltraGear setup.

A number "05" written above copy

Level up your battlestation Entertainment

Transform your battlestation sound

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker isn’t only great for gaming but with Cinema and Music modes, you can transform your battlestation into an entertainment hub. Enjoy all your favorite content right where you are.
A collection of pictograms of Optical, USB-C, AUX cable, and headset. There is a text saying Optical for game console, USB-C for desktop and laptop, AUX for Hi-Fi audio devices, and Headset for 3.5mm headset ports right under each pictogram icon.

Support for Multiple Systems

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is highly compatible connecting to both Hi-Fi audio devices via USB-C or AUX and to consoles via Optical. It also has a solid battery life for your convenience.

* For selected console devices, you may have to connect the console devices via HDMI to Optical Gender. Or you may have to connect the console devices to TV via HDMI, then to GP9 through optical-out port.

A man's hand holding the gaming speaker with pink lighting. There is a living room in the background.

Bring your battlestation everywhere

With a built-in battery, you can enjoy the next-level quality sound and immersive play everywhere you go. Take your gaming notebook and speaker anywhere and make it your battlestation even in outdoors.

* The battery lasts up to 5 hours of playtime.

Enjoy your UltraGear Gaming Speaker to the fullest with the App

The UltraGear APP screen is turned on on the two mobile phone screens in the form of V.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm)

    376 x 86 x 108

  • Net Weight

    1.5kg

  • Gross Weight

    2.26kg

  • Display

    LED indicator

  • Battery Type

    lithium ion

  • Battery Capacity

    2600mAh

  • Battery Charging time (hr)

    3.5

SOUND

  • Channels

    2ch

  • Output Power

    20W

  • Hi-res Audio (Wire-Based)

    Yes

  • Woofer Unit

    2inch x 2ea

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm x 2ea

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • Impedance

    4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Headphone out (3.5mm, 4 pole)

    Yes

  • AUX out (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • PC In

    USB Type-C

  • Optical in

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes (2 units)

  • Bluetooth App

    Android / iOS / PC

  • Voice Command

    Google assistant / Siri

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Built-in Mic

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Analog Control Interface

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • FPS

    Yes

  • RTS

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • DTS Headphone:X

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dobly Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Power-on Mode Consumption (Charging)

    15W

  • Stand-by Mode Consumption

    0.5W ↓

ACCESSORY

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • USB Type-C Cable

    Yes

  • Ferrite Core

    Yes

A front view of GP9 from slight top

GP9

UltraGear Gaming Speaker