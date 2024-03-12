About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
BH7240BW

Specs

Reviews

Support

BH7240BW

BH7240BW

BH7240BW

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    1200W

  • Power Output - Front L/R

    194Wx2

  • Power Output - Center

    194W

  • Power Output - Sub-Woofer

    230W

  • Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R

    194W x 2

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    Yes / Yes

  • 2D to 3D converting (Video)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • MiracastTM

    Yes

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    CP

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • Full Browser

    Flash 10 / HTML 5 support

  • All-in-One Search

    CP/ Apps / WEB/ Auto Text

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    2

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    1

  • HDMI - Out

    1

  • HDMI - Input

    2

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

  • USB

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart phone remote App

    Yes

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Level

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound (direct key)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (Rx )

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - RMVB

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG-1

    Yes

  • Video - MP4

    Yes

  • Video - MOV

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio - FLAC

    Yes

  • Graphics/Subtitle Format

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture; Text-based Subtitle

VIDEO FEATURES

  • GUI/ Menu (Language)

    Hong Kong

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p24/60Hz

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

DISC PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • BD - ULTRA HD Up-Scaling

    Yes

  • DVD - 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    200-240, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50 Stations

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    CD Type

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA*2

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes (5 EA)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wireless Rx Kit

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    440x65x298

  • Front Speaker

    100.4x203x97.5

  • Center Speaker

    342.5x86x87

  • Rear Speaker

    100.5x148x95

  • Subwoofer

    251x336x310

Our Picks for You 