BH7240BW
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1200W
-
Power Output - Front L/R
194Wx2
-
Power Output - Center
194W
-
Power Output - Sub-Woofer
230W
-
Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R
194W x 2
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
-
2D to 3D converting (Video)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Wi-Fi direct
Yes
-
MiracastTM
Yes
-
DLNA(Smart Share)
DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents
CP
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
Full Browser
Flash 10 / HTML 5 support
-
All-in-One Search
CP/ Apps / WEB/ Auto Text
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Display
FLD
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
2
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
2
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
-
USB
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart phone remote App
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
Auto Volume Level
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound (direct key)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx )
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - RMVB
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - MPEG-1
Yes
-
Video - MP4
Yes
-
Video - MOV
Yes
-
Video - VOB
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
-
Audio - FLAC
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture; Text-based Subtitle
VIDEO FEATURES
-
GUI/ Menu (Language)
Hong Kong
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Resolution
up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
BD - ULTRA HD Up-Scaling
Yes
-
DVD - 1080p Upscaling
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
200-240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50 Stations
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
CD Type
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA*2
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes (5 EA)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wireless Rx Kit
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
440x65x298
-
Front Speaker
100.4x203x97.5
-
Center Speaker
342.5x86x87
-
Rear Speaker
100.5x148x95
-
Subwoofer
251x336x310
