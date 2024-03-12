We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FB164
All Spec
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Out-Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Yes
-
Audio In-Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out-Composite
Yes
-
Video Out-Component
Yes
-
Speaker Out-Front L/R
Yes
-
Audio In - Digital(Optical)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Plus
DVD Only
-
USB Recording
Yes
-
iPod
Yes
-
Portable In
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
EQ Master-NORMAL
Yes
-
EQ Master-Pop
Yes
-
EQ Master-Classic
Yes
-
EQ Master-Rock
Yes
-
EQ Master-Jazz
Yes
-
EQ Master-Auto EQ
Yes
-
EQ Master-Natural EQ
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-XDSS
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
JPEG Viewer
DVD Only
AV FORMAT
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
DVD Only
-
Audio - 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
DVD Only
-
Mute
Yes
PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
175x269x290
-
FrontSpeaker
132x314x266
