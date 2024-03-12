About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG FB164

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG FB164

FB164

LG FB164

Print

All Spec

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Out-Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    Yes

  • Audio In-Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out-Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out-Component

    Yes

  • Speaker Out-Front L/R

    Yes

  • Audio In - Digital(Optical)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • USB Plus

    DVD Only

  • USB Recording

    Yes

  • iPod

    Yes

  • Portable In

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • EQ Master-NORMAL

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Pop

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Classic

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Rock

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Auto EQ

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Natural EQ

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus-XDSS

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • MP3CD

    Yes

  • WMA CD

    Yes

  • JPEG Viewer

    DVD Only

AV FORMAT

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    DVD Only

  • Audio - 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    DVD Only

  • Mute

    Yes

PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    175x269x290

  • FrontSpeaker

    132x314x266

Our Picks for You 