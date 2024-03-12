We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HB806PE
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
850W
-
Power Output - Front
141WX2
-
Power Output - Center
141W
-
Power Output - Surround
141W X2
-
Power Output - Sub-Woofer
145W (Passive)
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
Yes (2)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Smart phone remote control support
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
Mic - Jack Type
φ6.3 X 2
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
-
Game Equalizer
Yes
-
Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - RMVB
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
0.09W↓
-
Power Consumption
110W
ACCESSORY
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front - Model Name
SH86PE-S
-
Front - SPL
85.5dB
-
Front - System
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
1" Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Front - Impedance
3Ω
-
Front - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
-
Rear - Model Name
SH86PE-S
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Bass Reflex
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
3Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
-
Center - Model Name
SH86PE-C
-
Center - SPL
85dB
-
Center - System
Closed type
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
1" DOME
-
Center - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Center - Impedance
3Ω
-
Center - Magnetic SBielding
Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
SH95TZ-W
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7" Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
3Ω
-
Subwooder - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
360x57x307
-
FrontSpeaker
260x1153x260
-
CenterSpeaker
320x112x95
-
RearSpeaker
96x250x85
-
Subwoofer
195x389x310
