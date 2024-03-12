We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HS33S
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
DVD Home Theatre System
-
Ch
2.1
-
Poer Output - Total
300W
-
Poer Output - Front
75W x2
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
150W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
iPod direct dock
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
iPod dock - Made For iPod
Yes
-
iPod dock
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
VSM Plus
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Audio Format
Dolby Digital, DTS
-
Video Features - Video DAC
Yes
-
Audio Features - Audio DAC
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
400x78x200
-
FrontSpeaker
110x330x130
-
CenterSpeaker
117x114x114
-
Subwoofer
200x401x445
