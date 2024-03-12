About Cookies on This Site

LG Audio System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Audio System

XB12

LG Audio System

Print

All Spec

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Poer Output-Total

    5W+5W

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Out-Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    Yes

  • Audio In-USB

    Yes

  • Video Out-Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out

    Yes

  • Speaker Out-Front L/R

    Yes

  • Speaker Out-Surround L/R

    Yes

  • Speaker Out

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • USB Plus

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • EQ Mode

    Normal/Pop/Classic/Rock/Drama

  • XDSS Plus-XDSS

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

TUNER

  • RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Band-AM(MW)

    Yes

  • Band-FM

    Yes

  • Band-FM OIRT

    Yes

  • Band-RDS

    Yes

  • Band

    Yes

  • Preset-UP

    Yes

  • Preset-DOWN

    Yes

  • Preset-Station

    Yes

  • Preset-Memory /Clear

    Yes

  • Preset

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • DVD-Audio

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Progressive JPEG

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio Format

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • ECHO Vol.

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • AM Loop Antenna

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • RCA Cable(Audio), Red/White, 2P

    Yes

  • RCA Cable(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    150x150x205

  • FrontSpeaker

    150x150x150

  • System

    2

