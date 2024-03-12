We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35mm Ultra Slim Sound Bar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
310W
-
Power Output - Front
80W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
150W (Wireless)
IN & OUT
-
Front
------------------------------
-
Display
LCD (white)
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Key LED Color
Red
-
R/Panel
------------------------------
-
Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)
1
-
Audio In - Optical
1
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI Out
1 (A type)
-
HDMI Input
1 (A type)
CONVENIENCE
-
LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
No / Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Bluetooth/Optical)
No / Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D
Yes
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
USB Charge
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx/Tx (ver 3.0)
Yes / No
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
DC 25V, 2A
SPEAKER
-
Front: SPL
80dB/w.m
-
Front: System
2Way 3SPK, Sealing Type
-
Front: Tweeter Unit
13mm Balance Dome
-
Front: Woofer Unit
25*70mm Track
-
Front: Impedance
4Ω
-
Front: Magnetic Shielding
X
-
Subwoofer: SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer: System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer: Woofer Unit
7"
-
Subwoofer: Impedance
4Ω
-
Subwoofer: Magnetic Shielding
Semi Shield
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
1038 x 35.4 x 75
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
221x 351.5 x 281
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
13.7
