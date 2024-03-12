We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.1 ch High Res Audio GX Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®
Artfully Completed
The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.
The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.
Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync
A front-facing view of a TV and Soundbar. The TV shows a field of reeds at sunset.
Connect More Conveniently
An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.
Change to Suit Your Situation
A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Output Power
420 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
Main
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Output Power
420 W
-
Number of Speakers
8 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Movie
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
15.3 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Stand Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
30 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
