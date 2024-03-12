About Cookies on This Site

LG 2.1ch Virtual Surround Sound Bar HLS36W

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 2.1ch Virtual Surround Sound Bar HLS36W

HLS36W

LG 2.1ch Virtual Surround Sound Bar HLS36W

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    1.1 (Virtual 2.1CH)

  • Power Output - Total

    280W

  • Power Output - Front

    70WX2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    140W (Wireless)

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • Output Format

    NTSC/PAL

  • up to 480i / 576i

    Yes

  • up to 1080p

    Yes

IN & OUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • Bluetooth 2.0

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • VSM Plus (Virture)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT

  • Audio Format

    ----------

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    30W

ACCESSORY

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    1000 x 80 x 50

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    196 x 392 x 317

