LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Sound Bar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 (Virtual 4.1CH)
-
Power Output - Total
430W
-
Power Output - Front
70WX2
-
Poewr Output - Surround
70WX2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
150W (Wireless)
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
Output Format
NTSC/PAL
-
up to 480i / 576i
Yes
-
up to 1080p
Yes
IN & OUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
iPod Connection
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2)
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote Control Support
Yes
-
Wireless LAN (Direct Wi-Fi) - Built-in Type
Yes
-
Music ID (Gracenote)
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone - Type
Cradle
-
iPod / iPhone - Made For iPod
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone - Works With iPhone
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone - iPod Video Support
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus (Virture)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
APPLICATION
-
BD profile
5.0
-
Online service
Smart TV
-
LG APP Store
Ready
DISC & AV FORMAT
-
Playable Disc Type
----------
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
Video Format
----------
-
3D BD
Yes
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
Audio Format
----------
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
MPEG4 AAC
Yes
-
MPEG2 AAC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
Video Features
----------
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
1.9W
-
Power Consumption
70W
ACCESSORY
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
iPod Cradle
Yes
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
1000 x 95 x 207
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
196 X 390 X 398
