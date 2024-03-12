About Cookies on This Site

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

LAS550H

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Power Output - Total

    320W

  • Power Output - Front

    60Wx2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

IN & OUT

  • Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Yes / No

  • Smart UX:

    -

  • - Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth multi-phone pairing

    Yes

  • - Music Curation

    Yes

  • - FOTA (Firmware On The Air)

    Yes

  • Any TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D

    Yes

  • Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect

    Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • D.Loud (Loudness)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • OGG (Up to 48kHz)

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA4 (Black)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

    Yes

POWER

  • Main: Type

    SMPS: 100~240V, 50/64Hz

  • Main: Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Main: Power Consumption

    27W

  • Subwoofer: Type

    SMPS: 100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer: Power Off Consunption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer: Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless

    2.4GHz Only

SPEAKER

  • Front: SPL

    82dB

  • Front: System

    2Way/Bi-Amping

  • Front: Tweeter Unit

    20mm PPS Dome

  • Front: Woofer Unit

    40x100mm/4ohm

  • Front: Impedance

  • Front: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • Subwoofer: Model Name

    S55A2-D

  • Subwoofer: SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer: System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer: Woofer Unit

    6"

  • Subwoofer: Impedance

  • Subwoofer: Magnetic Shielding

    Semi Shield

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    890 X 51 X 85

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    171 x 350 x 261

  • Weight (Kg) - Main

    2.8

  • Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer

    5.6

