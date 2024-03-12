About Cookies on This Site

LG Music Flow LAS855M Curved Wireless Soundbar

LAS855M

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1 CH

  • Power Output - Total

    360W

  • Power Output - Front

    60Wx2

  • Poewr Output - Surround

    20Wx2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

IN & OUT

  • Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes (Service Only)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

NETWORK

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Multriroom Solution (Mesh network)

    Yes

  • Multiroom Solution (Media Server)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (8 Char.)

  • LED indicator Color

    3 Color LED (7 Color)

  • Auto Display Off (LED)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android)

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Media Server

    Yes

  • - Universal Search

    Yes

  • - Music Curation

    Yes

  • - Seamless Music Play

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • - NSU

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Alarm

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • 24bit/192KHz Sampling

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Yes

  • 5.1ch Source

    Main Bar : C,FL/R Rear Spk. : RL/RR

  • 2ch Source

    Main Bar : FL/R Rear Spk. : FL/R

  • Party Mode

    Yes

  • One-source Multi-speaker

    Yes

  • Multi-source Multi-speaker

    Yes

  • TV & External Player Sound to Multi-speaker

    Yes

  • Sound Effect

    Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Loundness

    Yes

  • Auto sound engine

    Yes

  • SFX(Stereo field expansion)

    Yes

  • Demo Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

    Yes

  • OGG (Up to 48kHz)

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC (MPEG4)

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • AIFF

    Yes

INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED

  • Internet Radio Supported

    Yes

MUSIC SERVICE SUPPORTED

  • Music Service Supported

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    ADAPTER (25V, 2A)

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    45W

  • Subwoofer: Type

    SMPS: 100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer: Power Off Consunption

    0.5W↓

  • Subwoofer: Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless

    2.4GHz Only

SPEAKER

  • Front: SPL

    82dB

  • Front: System

    Closed Type

  • Front: Tweeter Unit

    13mm Balance Dome

  • Front: Woofer Unit

    35 x 72 (Track)

  • Front: Impedance

  • Front: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • Subwoofer: Model Name

    S75A2-D

  • Subwoofer: SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer: System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer: Woofer Unit

    6"

  • Subwoofer: Impedance

  • Subwoofer: Magnetic Shielding

    Semi Shield

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • PC SW: Web

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA4 (Half Silver)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Cable Management

    Yes

  • Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

    Yes

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    1200 x 43 x 82

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

