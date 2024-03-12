About Cookies on This Site

3.2.1 Channel Eclair Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos<sup>®</sup>

QP5W

3.2.1 Channel Eclair Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

QP5W

front view with sub woofer

CES 2021 Innovation Awards

CES Innovation awards (logo)

LG QP5 Home Audio or Video Components & Accessories

A soundbar and a subwoofer are placed on a marble floor, soundbar and subwoofer facing opposite sides

Made smaller for harmony with your home.

There is a collage of three images - soundbar and subwoofer in a white living room on the left side, close-up of a right side of soundbar in the middle, and soundbar and subwoofer placed on a wooden cabinet on the right side of a collage image.

3.1.2 Channel and Dolby Atmos

3.1.2 Channel Audio and Dolby Atmos place sound all around you for a more realistic audio experience. The new LG Eclair QP5W is the complete package with powerful, immersive audio in a more compact size.

Clear and Loud Sound With Less Vibration

With a bi-directional subwoofer, it minimizes vibration at any volume. This gives you clear, high-quality sound with less distortion, so you can enjoy movies and music without worrying about disturbing others.

Deep and Clear Bass With Less Shake

The Eclair's bi-directional subwoofer also minimizes vibration. So you get to experience the same big bass as a full-size soundbar but with less speaker shake.

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor

TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.

There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also sound wave effect coming out from soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
with MERIDIAN

Creating Better Sound Together

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.

Upgraded AI Sound Pro

Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimizes the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.
eARC

Fully Enjoy Entertainment the Best Way Possible

HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch and 7.1 ch audio, and even HBR(High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.

TV is on the wall. TV shows a group of band in black silhouette. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a gray shelf. There is a HDMI eARC icon below the soundbar.

4K Content Seamlessly In-Sync

The LG Eclair QP5W delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

A green image full of rich leafy trees and a sky is showing in-between. The main copy says "better for the planet" in bold font size

We're helping the environment by making our soundbars with recycled plastic, fabric, and packaging.

The New LG Eclair — A Soundbar to Match Your Standards

A New Look to Match Your Taste

A stylish and compact design fits elegantly anywhere in the house.

3.1.2 Channel Audio with Dolby Atmos

3.1.2 Channel Audio and Dolby Atmos surround you in sound for a more lifelike audio experience.

Low-vibration Subwoofer

The LG Eclair QP5W has a bi-directional subwoofer that minimizes vibration for worry-free movie nights.
Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.2

  • Output Power

    320 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • Main

    296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    388 x 291 x 185 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.2

  • Output Power

    320 W

  • Number of Speakers

    7 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    388 x 291 x 185 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.6 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.6 kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.0 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    36 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

