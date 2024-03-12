About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S60T

Front view of LG Soundbar S60T and Sub Woofer

An image of the LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion
for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Grand soundscapes surround you

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. An image of the LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are Concert, News, and Movie icons.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel every detail of an audio panorama

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Become part of the scene as 340W 3.1ch surround sound and a subwoofer make bold, lifelike soundscapes.

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window.

*Screen images simulated. 

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

A video shows the LG Soundbar with three different TV screens. The one directly above plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, a soundwave changes color, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a front view of soundbar behind and a metal frame image of soundbar in front. An angled view of the back of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" pointing to the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right-sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey underneath. A right-sided arrow points to the left part of an LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

An illustration shows a green recycling symbol above a fragment of our blue and green planet with trees growing out of the land. An image of the LG Soundbar packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    9.8 kg

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

  • Output Power

    340 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

