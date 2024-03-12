We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360W 2.1ch Wireless Sound Bar
All Spec
BASIC INFO
-
Model Name
SH5
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Dark Silver
-
Matching TV Size (2016 TV)
43" or above
SOUND SYSTEM
-
Channel
2.1 ch Speaker System
OUTPUT POWER
-
Total
320W
-
Sound Bar
60W x 2 (Tweeter x 2)
-
Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth
4.0
-
USB
1
-
HDMI Input
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI Output
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
Audio Input
1 (3.5mm)
-
Optical
1
DISPLAY
-
Type
LCD (5 Char.)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect
Adaptvie Sound Control (Default) / Standard / Cinema
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
OS Support
Window / Mac / iOS / Android
-
Mobile Device App
Android / iOS
-
Control with TV Remote
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical
-
Automatic Power on/off
Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes (Up to 192kHz)
-
OGG
Yes (Up to 48kHz)
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Sound Bar
22W
-
- Standby
Less than 0.5W
-
Subwoofer
33W
DIMENSION(W X H X D)(MM)
-
Sound Bar (without foot)
945 x 53 x 85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Sound Bar
2.6
-
Subwoofer
4.2
ACCESSORY
-
Owners Manual
Web (w/ Simple Manual)
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Battery
AAA Battery x 2
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.