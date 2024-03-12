About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
360W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

360W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar

SH7

360W 4.1ch Wireless Sound Bar

LG Wireless Sound Bar
Print

All Spec

BASIC INFO

  • Model Name

    SH7

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Silver

  • Matching TV Size (2016 TV)

    49" or above

SOUND SYSTEM

  • Channel

    4.1 ch Speaker System

OUTPUT POWER

  • Total

    360W

  • Sound Bar

    40W x 2

  • Surround

    40W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    2.4G / 5G

  • Bluetooth

    4.0

  • HDMI Input

    1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)

  • HDMI Output

    1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)

  • Audio Input

    1 (3.5mm)

  • Optical

    1

DISPLAY

  • Type

    LCD (8 Char.)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect

    Adaptvie Sound Control (Default) / Standard / Cinema

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • OS Support

    Window / Mac / iOS / Android

  • Smart Phone Media Server

    Yes

  • Mobile Device App

    Android / iOS

  • NSU(Network Software Update)

    Yes

  • Control with TV Remote

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes (Up to 192kHz)

  • OGG

    Yes(Up to 48kHz)

  • WAV

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC (MPEG4)

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • AIFF

    Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Embbeded Service

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Sound Bar

    22W

  • - Standby

    Less than 0.5W

  • Subwoofer

    33W

DIMENSION(W X H X D)(MM)

  • Sound Bar (without foot)

    1,060 x 53 x 85

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Sound Bar

    2.8

  • Subwoofer

    4.3

ACCESSORY

  • Owners Manual

    Web (w/ Simple Manual)

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Cable Management

    Yes

Our Picks for You 