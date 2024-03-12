About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar SQC1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Soundbar SQC1

SQC1

LG Soundbar SQC1

SQC1

LG sound bar SQC1 and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a graphic image.

Compact and wireless with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SQC1 is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Wireless Subwoofer, superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. Bluetooth logo is shown on the bottom left corner of image.

Bluetooth®,stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. It shows USB, Optical icons.

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth® connectivity.

There is a LG remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and sound bar at the same time. There are icons of LG TV and LG Sound bar.

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own.
*TV remote as well.

*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes.

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color

    Black

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Sound Bar Diemsion (W x H x D, mm)

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Subwoofer Diemsion (W x H x D, mm)

    185.5 x 303 x 205

  • Sound Bar Weight (Kg)

    1.31Kg

  • Subwoofer Weight (Kg)

    2.98Kg

SOUND SYSTEM

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch

  • Total Output Power

    160W

  • Front Unit

    30W*2

  • Subwoofer

    100W

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (Playback)

WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth

    4.0

SOUND EFFECT

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off

    Yes

  • Surround On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • MP3

    USB

  • WMA

    USB

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

SQC1

SQC1

LG Soundbar SQC1