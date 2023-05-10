We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Temporary change customer hotline No.
The original customer hotline 3543 7777 is under emergency maintenance.
Temporary change hotline no. to 3543 7776 until further notice.
You can also contact us by WhatsApp Service 5326 6330.
Customer Hotline Maintenance 09/05/2023
Customer Service Hotline Resume Normal 20/07/2023
