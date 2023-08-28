We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Operation time chage of repair service center
From 4/Sep/2023 (Monday), the operation time of repair service center "Evergrand Technologies Ltd" will be changed.
New operation time:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00-12:30, 13:30-17:30 (Lunch Hour: 12:30-13:30)
Sunday & Public holiday: Closed
Customer Service Hotline Resume Normal 20/07/2023
