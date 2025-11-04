Notification Regarding Suspected Impersonation Scam Calls

At LG, we place the highest priority on the security and privacy of every customer's personal information. Recently, our Customer Service Hotline has received reports from customers about suspicious phone calls from individuals falsely claiming to be LG representatives. These calls have referenced fictitious claims about LG products requiring “immediate repairs”, “replacements”, or “on-site inspections”.

We wish to clarify that these calls are entirely fraudulent and not associated with LG in any way. Our company has neither authorized nor instructed any third party to make such contacts.

We are actively investigating this matter. To enhance the security of your personal information, we strongly recommend that customers update their LG website login password as soon as possible.

We would also like to reiterate the following:

LG’s Customer Service Center will never request personal or credit card information over the phone.；

request personal or credit card information over the phone.； We will never ask customers to make “immediate transfers” during a phone call.

If you suspect you have received a fraudulent call or encounter any suspicious activity, please contact our Customer Service Team through the following official channels, and we will promptly assist you:

LG Official Website: https://www.lg.com/hk/support/contact-us/

LG Customer Service Hotline: 3543 7777

LG Official WhatsApp: 5326 6330

We understand that this situation may cause concern. LG Electronics Hong Kong is committed to continuously enhancing system security and delivering trustworthy products and services to provide you with peace of mind.

Thank you for your continued support and trust.

Sincerely,

LG Electronics Hong Kong