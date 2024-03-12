We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 49''' UB8200
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840x2160
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
UCI (ULTRA Clarity Index)
UCI 900
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
SMART TV
-
Premium
Yes
-
LG Smart World
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
SmartShare
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- LG Cloud
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Soft AP
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
---- Watch & Record ----
----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI
4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
-
USB 2.0
3 (Side)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN
1 (Vertical)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Vertical)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes (Magic Remote)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1093*646*38.2
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1093*684*248
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
17.5
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
18.0
