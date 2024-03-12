About Cookies on This Site

LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UF6750

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UF6750

49UF6750

LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UF6750

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge

  • Micro Pixel Control

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Digital - DTMB

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting - MHEG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • 4K Upsacaler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Natural Color

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Divx Codec

    Yes

  • ----- Others -----

    -----

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    1 (USB2.0)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite share)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (Horizontal)

  • HDMI (4:4:4)

    2 (Horizontal)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    L-Con

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.5W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1104 x 645 x 56.7

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1104 x 701 x 261

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    14

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    15.9

