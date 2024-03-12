We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UF6750
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite share)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Horizontal)
-
HDMI (4:4:4)
2 (Horizontal)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
L-Con
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.5W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1104 x 645 x 56.7
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1104 x 701 x 261
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
14
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
15.9
