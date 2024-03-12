About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UB8500

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UB8500

55UB8500

LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UB8500

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Data Broadcasting - MHEG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • UCI (ULTRA Clarity Index)

    UCI 1000

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i/1080p/722p

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Audio device : Initial

3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • - Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • - Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • - 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D HRZ

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

  • 3D Moving picture format

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Finger Gesture

    Ready

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

SMART TV (WEBOS)

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

    Yes

  • LG Store - Premium

    Yes

  • LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)

    Yes

  • LG Store - Apps & Games

    Yes

  • Live Menu - Channels

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    B/I

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • ---- Record ----

    ----

  • - External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • - Internal Memory

    Yes

  • ---- Timeshift ----

    ----

  • - Absence Recognition

    Yes

  • ---- Watch & Record ----

    ----

  • - External Input watch & record

    Yes

  • External Input Record

    RF/Composit

  • Multi-Tasking HDD

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • e- Manual

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD Resolution

    1080p

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • HDMI (4K 60p)

    3 (Side)

  • HDMI

    1 (side)

  • USB 2.0

    2 (Side)

  • USB 3.0

    1 (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Vertical)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Gender, Vertical)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (V, Optical)

  • LAN

    1 (Vertical)

  • Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out

    1 (Vertical)

  • RS232C

    1 (Vertical)

ACCESSORIES

  • No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

    F310 4EA

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1233*727*37.8

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1233*766*260

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    20.5

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    21.2

Our Picks for You 