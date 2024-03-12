LG SUPER UHD TV 55'' UF8500

About Cookies on This Site

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge

  • Micro Pixel Control

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Digital - DTMB

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting - MHEG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • ULTRA Luminace

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • Contents Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Natural Color

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Tweeter

    Yes

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Music Station

    MR

  • apt-X Encoder

    Yes

  • Private Sound Sync

    Yes

3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Normal Image View

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • - Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • - Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • - 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Smart Share App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission

    Yes

  • - Divx Codec

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    B/In

  • ----- Others -----

    -----

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • e- Manual

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • HDMI 4K (4:4:4)

    2

  • HDMI 4K(4:2:0) (HDCP2.2)

    1

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    3.0 (1)/2.0 (2)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1 (Horizontal, Phone Jack Type)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite share)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (Horizontal)

  • LAN

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out

    1 (Horizontal)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    MR15 (Black)

  • No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

    F310 2EA

  • HID Keyboard/Mouse

    Ready

  • WiFi Dongle

    Built-in

  • BT Soundbar

    Ready

  • TV Camera B/in / Ready

    Ready (VC550)

  • - Camera Spec

    2M

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1234.8 x 727.3 x 50.8

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1234.8 x 781.6 x 260.6

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    19.3

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    20.4

