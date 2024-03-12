We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SUPER UHD TV 55'' UF8500
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminace
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Music Station
MR
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Normal Image View
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/In
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (4:4:4)
2
-
HDMI 4K(4:2:0) (HDCP2.2)
1
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3.0 (1)/2.0 (2)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Horizontal, Phone Jack Type)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite share)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN
1 (Horizontal)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Horizontal)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
MR15 (Black)
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 2EA
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
WiFi Dongle
Built-in
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1234.8 x 727.3 x 50.8
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1234.8 x 781.6 x 260.6
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
19.3
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
20.4
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.