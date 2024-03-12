About Cookies on This Site

UHD TV UM7100

UHD TV UM7100

75UM7100PCA

UHD TV UM7100

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    LG UHD TV AI ThinQ

  • Design

    Metal Frame

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    UHD

  • Screen Size

    75

  • Resolution

    3840 × 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut*¹

    Yes

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion

    TruMotion 100

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV

    DTMB

  • Analog TV

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • EPG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response

    ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    9

AUDIO

  • Sound System

    2.0ch / 20W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Code

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual), DRA

AI

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Apple HomeKit*²

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ IoT HA Control

    Yes

  • OCF

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay2*²

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Bundled

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

WIRELESS

  • Wifi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    5.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Component In

    Component in/Composite in common

  • Composite In (AV)

    Component in/Composite in common

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

POWER & ECO

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS(MM)

  • Without Stand (W x H x D)

    1693 x 978 x 88.8

  • With Stand (W x H x D)

    1693 x 1048 x 345

  • Stand size (W x D)

    1533 x 345

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Without Stand

    34.6

  • With Stand

    35.4

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    LSW640B

  • VESA

    600 x 400

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

NOTE

  • *1

    Except 50”

  • *2

    Available in 2019

