LIVE)BORDERLESS™ finally, A Television Without A Border

42SL80YD

LIVE)BORDERLESS™ finally, A Television Without A Border

42SL80YD

LIVE)BORDERLESS™ finally, A Television Without A Border

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    42

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • NTSC RF 3.58

    Yes

  • NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness ()

    500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    2ms

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

  • Digital DVBT (MPEG4)

    MPEG 2/4

  • Borderless Design

    Yes

  • Life Span (hr)

    60,000h

VIDEO

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Dual XD Engine

    XD Engine '08

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/ 14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    9 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid,Standard, Natural, Cinema, Sport, Game,Expert1, Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    SRS Trussuround XT

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Smart Energy Saving Plus

  • TruMotion

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Swivel (°)

    +20° / 20°

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    HD

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • AV In

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • SVideo In

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    3

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    190

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/o stand)

    17.8Kg

  • Included stand

    20.3Kg

  • SET

    1001.2 x 623.2 x 45

  • Included stand

    1001.2 x 689.7 x 261

