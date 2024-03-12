We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LIVE)BORDERLESS™ finally, A Television Without A Border
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
42
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
NTSC RF 3.58
Yes
-
NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness ()
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2ms
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
-
Digital DVBT (MPEG4)
MPEG 2/4
-
Borderless Design
Yes
-
Life Span (hr)
60,000h
VIDEO
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Dual XD Engine
XD Engine '08
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/ 14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
9 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid,Standard, Natural, Cinema, Sport, Game,Expert1, Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround XT
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Smart Energy Saving Plus
-
TruMotion
TruMotion 200Hz
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Swivel (°)
+20° / 20°
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
HD
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
SVideo In
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
3
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
190
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/o stand)
17.8Kg
-
Included stand
20.3Kg
-
SET
1001.2 x 623.2 x 45
-
Included stand
1001.2 x 689.7 x 261
