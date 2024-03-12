About Cookies on This Site

LG FULL HD TV M52 Series

LG FULL HD TV M52 Series

M2752D

LG FULL HD TV M52 Series

FEATURE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27

  • Panel

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.311*0.311

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

VIDEO

  • PC - Analog

    1920x1080

  • PC - Digital

    1920x1080

  • HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Natural/ Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2

  • ARC-PC

    16:9 / 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 / Just Scan / Original / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom

  • PIP

    Yes

SOUND

  • Dolby Surround

    Infinite surround

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes (31 Language)

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • RCA

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • USB Media

    Yes (Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • Component

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM Tuner input

    Yes

  • Digital tuner input : DTMB

    DTMB

  • Audio Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W*2CH

ACCESSORIES

  • Vista(Premium/Basic)

    Vista basic

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    1W

  • DC Of f(Max)

    0.3W

MECHANIC

  • Front

    Black Glossy / White Glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black Pattern / White Pattern

  • Stand

    Black Glossy+Plating / White Glossy+Plating

  • Base

    Black Glossy+Plating / White Glossy+Plating

  • Others

    Black Glossy+Plating / White Glossy+Plating

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5 ~ 20 degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    641.3x199.4x458.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    641.3x53x391.2

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.55

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.6

