We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FULL HD TV M52 Series
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.311*0.311
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
non Glare
VIDEO
-
PC - Analog
1920x1080
-
PC - Digital
1920x1080
-
HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video
NTSC, PAL, Secam
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Natural/ Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2
-
ARC-PC
16:9 / 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 / Just Scan / Original / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom
-
PIP
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Surround
Infinite surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes (31 Language)
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
USB Media
Yes (Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Component
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM Tuner input
Yes
-
Digital tuner input : DTMB
DTMB
-
Audio Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W*2CH
ACCESSORIES
-
Vista(Premium/Basic)
Vista basic
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
1W
-
DC Of f(Max)
0.3W
MECHANIC
-
Front
Black Glossy / White Glossy
-
B/Cover
Black Pattern / White Pattern
-
Stand
Black Glossy+Plating / White Glossy+Plating
-
Base
Black Glossy+Plating / White Glossy+Plating
-
Others
Black Glossy+Plating / White Glossy+Plating
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5 ~ 20 degree
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
641.3x199.4x458.3
-
Set (without Stand)
641.3x53x391.2
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.55
-
Set (without Stand)
4.6
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.