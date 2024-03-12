LG webOS TV

About Cookies on This Site

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

    DTMB

VIDEO

  • Picture Quality Index

    PMI 400

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Contents Optimizer

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    2K 60P

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    4 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

SMART SHARE

  • ---- Mobile App ----

    -----

  • - LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • - LG TV Remote App

    Yes

  • - Smart Share App

    Yes

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Google Dial

    Yes

  • - Divx Codec

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

PRE INSTALLED APP

  • Web Browser

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Built-in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion Eco Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD Resolution

    FHD

  • Language

    Chinese / English

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • HDMI 4K

    3 (6G : 3)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    2.0 (2)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Horizontal)

  • LAN

    1 (Horizontal)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION (W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (without Stand)

    971 x 39.9 x 575

  • Set (with Stand)

    971 x 198 x 624

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (without Stand)

    9.5

  • Set (with Stand)

    9.8

