We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
VIDEO
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 400
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
4 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
-----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
PRE INSTALLED APP
-
Web Browser
Yes
OTHERS
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD Resolution
FHD
-
Language
Chinese / English
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI 4K
3 (6G : 3)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
2.0 (2)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION (W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (without Stand)
971 x 39.9 x 575
-
Set (with Stand)
971 x 198 x 624
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (without Stand)
9.5
-
Set (with Stand)
9.8
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.