LG FULL HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG FULL HD TV

43LH5700

LG FULL HD TV

LG FULL HD TV
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    LED

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Panel

    IPS

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Direct

  • Cinema 3D

    -

  • Panel Type

    -

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Dimming

    -

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

  • - Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

VIDEO

  • HDR

    -

  • Dolby Vision

    -

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • ULTRA Luminance

    -

  • ColorPrime

    -

  • 3D Color Mapping

    -

  • Illuminace sensor

    -

  • Color Depth

    -

  • 4K Upscaler

    -

  • Smart Content Optimizer

    -

  • Contrast Maximizer

    -

  • HDR Effect

    -

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@60fps,10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    2K@60fps,8bit

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W / 2ch

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    DTS-HD

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround Plus

  • Harman/Kardon Sound

    -

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    -

  • Smart Sound Mode

    -

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    -

  • Wireless Sound Sync/ Bluetooth

    -

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA, RA

SMART TV

  • Magic Zoom

    -

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    -

  • STB Control

    -

  • My Channels

    -

  • My Starter

    -

  • Channel Advisor

    -

  • Multi-view

    -

  • LG Content Store

    Yes (App Store Only)

  • Web Browser

    -

SMART SHARE

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    -

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Yes

VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Speech To Text

    -

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11.n

  • Bluetooth

    -

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • Recording

    -

  • Time Shift

    -

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

CONNECTIVITY

  • RF In

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • - HDR Support

    -

  • - HDCP

    Yes

  • - ARC

    Yes

  • USB

    1 (2.0 : 1)

  • Headphone out / Line out

    -

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    1(Component Share)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1(Composite Share)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

ACCESSORY

  • 3D Glasses

    -

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Component Gender

    -

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50/60Hz

  • Energy Label (VEELS)

    Grade 1

DIMENSION(MM)

  • With Stand

    976 x 633 x 217.6

  • Without Stand

    976 x 583 x 69.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    8.5

  • Without Stand

    8.2

WALL MOUNT (OPTIONAL)

  • Adjustable

    LSW240B

  • Fixed

    MSW240

