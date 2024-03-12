We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 900
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S
-
3D Pattern Recognition
Yes
-
Normal Image View
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Normal Image View
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
MHL 2.X
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
---- Pre installed App ----
----
-
Web Browser
No
-
- Web Browser PIP
No
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
-
---- Standard ----
----
-
Accessibility
Yes
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
- Mobile TV On
No
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- Simultaneous Audio
Yes
-
- Block access to harmful site
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
Chinese / English
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
HDMI1.4 : 3
-
USB 3.0/2.0
2.0 (3)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite share)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN
1 (Horizontal)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS232C
USB to RS232C
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
S-Con (MR-15 Ready)
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 2EA
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1241x725x55.5
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1241x772x247
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
18.3
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
18.7
