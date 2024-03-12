We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CURVED OLED TV 55EA9800
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
OLED
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Color Gradation
Yes
-
Cable
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W+10W+10W+10W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Moving Picture format
WMV, H.264
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV
-
Smart Home
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Local Cloud
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Media Link
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
Yes (FHD)
-
- Tag On : NFC
Yes
-
- Mobile Display
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
----- Home Share -----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi Ready
B/in
-
- Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Multi task (2 Screen)
Yes
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 7 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Quick Menu
Yes
-
Language
Chinese / English
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Yes
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes ( Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes (Power on/off)
-
- Laungage
Mandarin / Cantonese
-
- Feature
Search / Web browsing / SNS +
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready (VC500)
-
Conventional Remote
S-Con(HK)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
4(V)- ARC 1, MHL 1
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (V, Hub) - 3.0(1) / 2.0(2)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
PC Audio Input
Composite Audio
-
Headphone Out
1 (V)
ACCESSORIES
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F317
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1227*798.5*192
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
17.2
